On ‘Fast Times’

“It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” the Morning Show star told Howard Stern in June 2021 after collaborating with her former husband for a table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High the previous September. “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”

Dane Cook, who hosted the event, previously said the exes were “pros” during the livestream.