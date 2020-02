On The Pain It Caused

The Dumplin’ actress got candid while speaking about Pitt and his relationship with Angelina Jolie during an interview with Vogue in December 2008. “There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening,” she said of stories told about their split. “I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.”