News Jennifer Aniston Through the Years By Emily Longeretta February 11, 2021 Courtesy of TV Land 19 9 / 19 2004 After 10 seasons and 62 Emmy nominations, Friends aired its final episode on May 6, 2004. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News