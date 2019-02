Amicable as ever! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck looked so happy during an outing in Santa Monica on Wednesday, February 27.

The Camping actress, 46, and the Justice League star, 46, who finalized their divorce in October 2018, were all smiles while taking a stroll together. Garner giggled as she cozied up in a fuzzy black sweater, while Affleck walked beside her holding a cup of coffee.

The A-list actors previously reunited in January to attend a Los Angeles church service with daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 6. Although the duo have both moved on — Garner with businessman John Miller and Affleck with on-again love Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus — they still get along for the sake of their children.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in October 2018. “They still coparent together and that will always come first.”

The Argo director and the Peppermint actress are committed to giving their little ones a normal life despite living in the public eye. “How do you adapt to your career? That’s a big question. Being someone who is well known requires an enormous adaption. Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there’s having child and, in my case, a career that’s a very selfish one,” Garner told WSJ magazine in a profile published on February 6. “When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family. How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What’s worth it and what isn’t? Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi.”

She added: “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.”

