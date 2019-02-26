Jennifer Lawrence is one fashionable fiancée! The Red Sparrow star stepped out on Tuesday, February 26, for her first public outing since getting engaged to Cooke Maroney earlier this month.

Lawrence, 28, looked chic as she attended a Paris Fashion Week event, wearing a gray dress and plaid heels. The Silver Linings Playbook actress sported beachy waves in her blonde hair and kept a low-profile in Hollywood glam sunglasses.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 5 that Lawrence is engaged to the 33-year-old art dealer, days after she sparked speculation when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring while out in New York City with Maroney. Page Six reported at the time that the pair “seemed like they were celebrating” during dinner at Raoul’s restaurant.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018. Last month, a source told Us Weekly that the Academy Award winner and her beau are “very serious” about each other.

“They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul,” the insider told Us, noting that the the two had moved in together. “Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues. He is clearly smitten about her.”

Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence was famously linked to Nicholas Holt from 2011 to 2014. She later dated Chris Martin in 2015 and director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

The Hunger Games actress previously opened up about her love life during a podcast interview, in which she revealed she’s “friends with all my exes.”

“I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she said in February 2018. “Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. … Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people.”

