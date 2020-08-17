Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Buy $40 Million Miami Mansion

Moving on up! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez purchased a $40 million estate in Miami, Florida, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple’s new 40,000-square foot pad on Star Island features 12 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, an elevator, library, wine room and top of the line kitchen. The place is complete with a giant infinity pool in the backyard.

According to a source, Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, aren’t the only celebrities who’ve bought the property in the Miami neighborhood, which features more than 20 houses and a private gate.

“Diddy has or had a house on Star Island,” the source said. “So does Lenny Hochstein, so did Madonna at one point.”

Us confirmed last month that Lopez and Rodriguez listed their Malibu home for $8 million. The beachfront residence, which spans over 4,400 square feet, has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The twosome bought the home from actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million in February 2019. Lopez even reached out to Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines for advice on how to renovate the property.

The twosome have been spending a lot of time in Miami in recent months at the former baseball player’s home in the Coral Gables neighborhood. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer confirmed in March that they were quarantined there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good … #staysafe #familytime,” she wrote alongside a video of her 12-year-old son, Max, bringing Rodriguez a drink via Instagram.

While the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t affected the pair’s real estate moves, Rodriguez confirmed in April that their wedding plans were put on hold.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause,” the former New York Yankees star revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 23. “[We’ll] see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, who started dating in 2017, each have two kids. While the “On the Floor” songstress shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, the athlete shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Scroll through to see photos from their new mansion: