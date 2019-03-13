Back to the grind! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wasted no time returning to reality on Wednesday, March 13, after their romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

The Second Act star, 49, showed off her toned abs — and her estimated 15-carat, $1.4 million emerald-cut engagement ring — as she headed to a gym in Miami, Florida. Lopez wore her hair in a slick top-knot, and sported a Guess crop top and oversized sunglasses.

The former MLB player, 43, for his part, looked like he was back to business as he strolled with a notebook clutched in his hand. Rodriguez wore a grey, collared shirt, dark jeans and silver sunglasses for the outing.

The couple — who started dating in February 2017 — announced their engagement on Saturday, March 9. “She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of him holding Lopez’s hand, showing off her massive new bling at the time. The World of Dance alum shared the same pic with eight heart emojis.

When they embarked on their getaway, Lopez “didn’t know” it would be a life-changing one, a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the insider said.

The source also noted that Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, played a part in their decision. “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” the source explained. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Following their tropical vacation, Rodriguez and Lopez celebrated their engagement aboard a private aircraft as they returned home to Miami. They husband-and-wife to-be were greeted with custom decorations, champagne and diamond-ring themed desserts.

Scroll down to see pictures from Lopez and Rodriguez’s first day back in Miami post-engagement.