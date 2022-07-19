No days off! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just got married, but the honeymoon must be coming later — because J. Lo is already back at work.

The Hustlers actress, 52, was photographed at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday, July 18, just days after her Las Vegas wedding to the Oscar winner, 49. Her new wedding band was visible on her left hand alongside the 8.5-carat green diamond ring that Affleck proposed with in April.

Lopez and the Argo director tied the knot over the weekend in a surprise ceremony held at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City after obtaining a marriage license on Saturday, July 16. The Shades of Blue alum announced the news via her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday, July 17.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the New York City native wrote. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

The Good Will Hunting star and the “Get Right” songstress rekindled their romance last year following Lopez’s April 2021 split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Affleck, who first proposed to the Grammy nominee in November 2002, popped the question for the second time nearly two decades after the original Bennifer relationship.

After the surprise Vegas ceremony, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the newlyweds are planning a second — and much larger — event to commemorate their union. “Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” the source explained.

Before they called it off, the pair’s 2003 wedding was supposed to have been attended by 400 guests. Their Vegas nuptials, by contrast, were seemingly only witnessed by Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

“Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them,” the insider added. “Jen and Ben have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was.”

Still, they want to share their big moment with their loved ones. “Jen and Ben are both the happiest they’ve ever been,” the source told Us. “Friends and family are beyond thrilled for the couple.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Lopez’s day at the office.