Jenny McCarthy has a busy day on the set of The Masked Singer — after she completes her daily affirmations.

“I look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re good enough, you’re smart enough and gosh darn it, people like you,’” McCarthy, 50, reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “[Then], I slap myself in the face and get on with my day with that extra pep in my step.”

The bulk of McCarthy’s day is spent on the set of The Masked Singer, which is currently airing its 10th season. She has been a panelist since the show’s debut in 2019.

“This is my favorite job I’ve ever had — this cast have become my best friends,” she tells Us.

McCarthy is joined by host Nick Cannon and fellow judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong on FOX’s musical guessing game. Pop star Rita Ora, a fixture on the U.K. version of the reality TV competition, will step in for Scherzinger, 45, during season 11.

Keep scrolling for a peek inside McCarthy’s day while filming The Masked Singer: