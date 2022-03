Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio

The professional DJ previously hooked up with his costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during season 1 of the MTV series.

In 2013, DelVecchio announced that Amanda Markert welcomed their daughter, Amabella Sophia. After appearing on E!’s Famously Single, DelVecchio started dating Aubrey O’Day on and off from 2015 to 2017.

The TV personality has been in a relationship with Nikki Hall since 2020 after she appeared on two seasons of MTV’s A Double Shot at Love.