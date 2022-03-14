Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola

Giancola documented her romance with costar Ortiz-Magro while Jersey Shore aired from 2009 to 2012. The jewelry designer was the only cast member not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation following her split from Ortiz-Magro in 2014.

The former MTV personality got engaged to Biscardi in 2020 after two years of dating. Giancola confirmed in July 2020 that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

The New Jersey native has since been in a relationship with May.