John Broke Up Her and Tony

Mayer stayed close with Simpson’s sister, Ashlee, and then-husband Pete Wentz in the years following their split. As a result, he would show up at events with their family and keep in touch with her parents. Two years into her relationship with Romo, Mayer started to reach out to her again. After the quarterback saw he sent her a text, Romo broke up with her immediately. “Tony confronted me with it immediately,” she wrote, noting she didn’t cheat or do anything inappropriate with Mayer when she was with Romo.

“I wouldn’t be with him because of Tony, and now Tony was gone,” she wrote. “I lost my feeling of agency in my life once again and felt I should just give in and be with John. He had promised forever in my parents’ backyard. Who was I to argue?”

While she went back to Mayer, referring to the situation as the “closing scenes of sweeping, epic love story, [in which] the dark romantic hero had beaten out the star quarterback,” she quickly learned the “Free Fallin’” singer hadn’t changed at all.

“Now I knew the truth. I was a pet bird,” she wrote, claiming Mayer was just using her for song “material.”