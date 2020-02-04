Parents’ Divorce

As Jessica’s career took off, Joe and Tina’s marriage “had devolved from a friendship to a business arrangement,” according to the singer. While it was clear to Jessica that her parents relationship was strained — Joe even told Jessica he was jealous she had the “courage” to leave Lachey in 2005 — they didn’t split until 2012.

Joe told her he was “leaving” her mother when Jessica was in the hospital, a week before she gave birth to daughter Maxwell. Her relationship with Joe was strained post-split. “They had been married for thirty four years, and I had a hard time being around them together since they’d stop loving each other,” she wrote. “I was blindsided by this news, which triggered his natural salesmanship. He pitched it to me as a positive thing, ‘You gave me the confidence … You gave me the way out.’ Great, I thought to myself, ‘I broke my own heart.’”

Jessica admitted that she chose her mother’s side in the divorce. “When I saw them together with Maxwell and Ace, instead of appreciating it, I found myself mourning my old normal. The new normal sucked,” she explained.

The Prince of Beauty star wrote that Tina learned Joe “betrayed” their marriage in August 2012. “Dad moved on quickly, and maybe he’d planned it so long that he had a running start ahead of my mother,” she wrote. While Joe accused Jessica of firing him as her manager that year because she was “following her mother’s wishes,” Jessica said he made bad deals and empty promises for her at the time. She had to fire him five times before he got the message.

Despite their rocky relationship, Jessica asked her dad to officiate her July 2014 nuptials to Johnson. “My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model he often shot for his new photography business,” she wrote. “‘He wasn’t on the list,’ I said. There was a pause. I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time.”

On Halloween morning in 2017, the musician played Joe several songs she wrote about his decision to leave her mother titled “Practice What You Preach,” “Rolling With the Punches” and “Party of One.”