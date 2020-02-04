Turning Down ‘The Notebook’

According to Simpson, she read the script for the 2004’s The Notebook but didn’t audition because of the sex scene — and because of her past with Gosling. When she was en route to Texas for Thanksgiving after leaving Lachey, the film aired on the plane. “The movie was on every screen, and I was swept up into it, wishing I had that great love that would be forever,” she wrote. “The flight attendants all felt sorry for me, and I was trying so hard to be polite every time they came over with more Kleenex.”