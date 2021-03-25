Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' Diary Entries Cover Divorce, ‘Mom Jeans,' More

On Being Body-Shamed

Simpson made headlines in 2009 when she performed at Radio 99.9 Kiss Country’s annual Chili Cookoff. In Open Book, she recalled being “devastated and confused” by stories about her curves in a pair of “mom jeans.”

She shared an entry from the time: “I could end up ruining everything with this self-doubt. … Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?”

Simpson also noted in the passage that she “went back and read” her entries from 1999 when she was body-shamed by a label executive. “I beat myself about how fat I am before I gave the world a chance to. Today my heart breaks because people say I’m fat,” she wrote. “I wear a size 25. … How much do I think about my body on a scale from 1-100 percent of the day? 80 percent.”