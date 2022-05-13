John James

John started dating Ally when he was 19 and she was 17. When they got engaged in December 2017, his sisters were present and even went dress shopping with Ally in November 2018.

“I said yes to my dress!! This was the most amazing experience with 4/6 of my bridesmaids, my mom, and future mother in law💖💖,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so thankful that everyone came to NYC for this! And special thank you to @bridalreflectionsny & @galialahav for making my dress dreams come true👰🏼 #allthetears.”

While Sydney threw Ally a baby shower in November 2019, Jessie did not appear to be in attendance. Months earlier, Ally shared a photo with Jessie and John at the singer’s “best show” in April 2019.

They welcomed daughter Emmy in December 2019 and daughter Callie in June 2021.