It’s her day! Jill Duggar rang in her 30s with a fun-filled family outing with husband Derick Dillard and their sons.

“🥳💞 So thankful for the amazing family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days. I think I learned well from my little bro @siandlaurenduggar how to milk a birthday. 😋,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, alongside a series of her favorite snapshots from the camping getaway. “🏕🍳Thanks babe, @derickdillard for all the fun and thoughtful celebrations … [and] everyone else for the well wishes and gifts! 💞.”

Duggar added, “🥂 Happily ready for my 30’s now! 🥳.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum received a handful of loving comments from her siblings, including Joy-Anna Duggar, who wrote, “Happy Birthday, Jillo! I love you!!❤️.”

Jinger Duggar chimed in, commenting, “Happy Birthday, Jill! Love you so much! 💞.”

Two days prior, Jill described her “escape” to the Buffalo River in northern Arkansas with her husband, 32, and two children, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 3.

“It was so nice to get away in nature together on Derick’s break this week! No cell service and wifi are nice sometimes! We hiked, swam, camped, s’mores’ed, saw lots of critters and even some elk, explored and just chilled … as much as you can chill with 2 active kids begging for attention. 😉🥾🌲🐍,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. “#steelecreekbuffaloriver you were good to us! Looking forward to next time! ✌🏻.”

Derick, who recently graduated from law school, gushed over his “beautiful bride” on her milestone birthday, sharing a sweet pic of Jill posing in front of gold balloons.

“These past 7 years have been extremely trying, but navigating life with my best friend has not only made it more bearable but also exciting and adventurous,” he wrote in the Instagram tribute. “Your Christ-like attitude continues to inspire and challenge me to be more like our Savior, Jesus Christ. You are an amazing wife and mother. Thank you for who you are and all the sacrifices you constantly make for our family! I love you, and I know our boys love you too! 😘❤️.”

The Counting On alum replied, “Aww! You’re the best! Love you loads babe!”

Jill and her husband exchanged vows in 2014, one year before the Duggar family’s first reality series was canceled by TLC. Some of the siblings returned for Counting On, which premiered in 2015, but the Dillard brood walked away from the show ahead of season 7.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” Jill claimed in an October 2020 YouTube video addressing her exit from the reality TV show. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision.”

Four months later, the Growing Up Duggar coauthor opened up about experiencing “a lot of transition” in her life since departing from Counting On and revealed how therapy has been helpful through it all.

“There were just a lot of things that we were working through and then learning to develop boundaries with even just extended family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “[There’s] a little bit of drama there. … At that point, we were like, ‘We really need somebody outside the picture to speak into our lives to help us sort things out.'”

Scroll down to see how Jill celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones: