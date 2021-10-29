Engaged!

Long made one more surprise appearance during the season finale, but she couldn’t shake Amabile’s determination to make it official with Pitt. “My ex did just show up on the beach,” he said during his proposal, which aired in October 2021. “If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you. We have definitely had our speed bumps along the way, but the way you’ve handled it shows me what a kind of loving person you are. I’m really into you — your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing.”

After the duo arrived home, the Canada native admitted that her parents were definitely surprised to find out she’d gotten engaged on BiP. “I think shock was the first emotion, definitely shock, but I mean, we have a great relationship,” she told Us after the finale. “They’re very loving and supportive and as much as I would say, they’re still a little bit shocked by all of it — I mean, it’s just very unconventional [but] they’re just excited to be a part of it and be able to share it now with their family and friends and get to know Joe more.”