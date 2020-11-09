Hunter Biden

Born Robert Hunter Biden, Joe’s second eldest child is a graduate of Georgetown University and Yale University, where he obtained a law degree. He is a founding partner of the investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019.

While volunteering at a church in Oregon in 1993, Hunter met Kathleen Biden (née Buhle), whom he married later that year. The pair went on to welcome three children together, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy, before separating in October 2015 and divorcing in April 2017. In the midst of their split, Hunter entered into a two-year relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. Joe and Jill gave their blessing to the unconventional romance, saying in a statement at the time, “We are happy for them.” Hunter, who has been open about struggling with drugs and alcohol in the past, went on to have children with stripper Lunden Roberts and filmmaker Melissa Cohen, whom he married in May 2019.