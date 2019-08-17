Ready for a good time! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got decked out in gorgeous formal attire to celebrate the singer’s 30th birthday party with family and friends on Friday, August 16.

The theme of the evening was James Bond films at the bash at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Turner, 23, and Jonas held hands as they arrived in showstopping ensembles. The Game of Thrones alum wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and a slit that showed off her legs. She finished the look with gold accessories. The Jonas Brothers member, for his part, looked like he stepped right out of a Bond movie, sporting a white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black pants.

The Camp Rock star’s brothers were in attendance with their wives, and they were just as impeccably outfitted. Jonas and his guests — including DNCE bandmate Cole Whittle and actor Emilio Vitolo as well as Broadway stars Michael Park and Kevin Covert — goofed off in a photo booth in the midst of the festivities. Some attendees even dressed up as Bond villains, while others partook in casino games and gambled with money emblazoned with the birthday boy’s face.

Earlier in the week, the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner rang in the milestone with a sweet serenade from Turner during the Jonas Brothers’ Washington, D.C., concert on Thursday, August 15. Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, joined the actress on stage as she surprised her husband with a cake. The newlyweds shared a kiss before Joe took a bite out of the dessert.

The Dark Phoenix star paid tribute to the Disney Channel alum on social media too. “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she captioned an Instagram Story post on Thursday. “@joe jonas I love you.”

Scroll to see photos from Jonas’ 007-worthy bash!