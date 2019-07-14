Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have that newlywed glow! The “Cake By the Ocean” crooner and the Game of Thrones alum have been soaking up the sun on a romantic vacation in the Maldives and couldn’t help snapping sweet photos of each other.

“Paradise,” Turner, 23, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, July 14, of Jonas, 29, that included one of him relaxing by the water, another of his bare back as he rode a bike and a third that showed the shirtless singer noshing on sushi. “Such a magical place.”

Jonas, meanwhile, was a perfect Instagram husband and captured two stunning photos of his new wife. “I found happiness,” the boybander wrote alongside a pic of Turner laying on the sand and another of her taking in the scenery. Along with the pictures of Tuner, Jonas added a clip of him going down a large water slide that let him off in the crystal clear water.

Their tropical vacay comes two weeks after the duo exchanged vows at a wedding celebration in France. Their European nuptials took place one month after Jonas and Turner wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Standing by their sides on both occasions were Jonas’ famous brothers. For their celebration at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, Turner’s former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams served as maid of honor.

Britain’s Got Talent alum Calum Scott performed at the couple’s second celebration and gushed over the opportunity to serenade them in an Instagram post days after the wedidng.

“This weekend I had the honour of singing ‘You Are The Reason’ at the wedding of @joejonas & @sophiet and it was magical,” Scott wrote alongside a selfie from inside the bathroom at the luxury venue. “Thank you both for allowing me to be part of such an incredibly special day. You are perfect for each other. Huge thanks as always to @joshuakanebespoke for dressing me.”

Scroll down to see more photos from Jonas and Turner’s Maldives trip!