Joey King and Jacob Elordi: The Way They Were

2017

Elordi and King met on the set of The Kissing Booth and began dating after hitting it off. “I remember the first time I had to kiss Jacob! That was crazy. I was so nervous,” she recalled to Seventeen in June 2018. “So Jacob and I were in our director’s office rehearsing the scene. He was like, ‘OK, we’re going to rehearse today, blah, blah, blah, and we’re going to rehearse this scene.’ I flip to the page and it’s our gazebo kiss, the super passionate, intense one. I was like, ‘OMG! I just met this guy. I have to make out with this person in an office.’ He was nervous. I was nervous. It all worked out, but it was hilarious because I was in a small square office, trying to figure out how to run up to him and grab his face and kiss him. And, you know, he’s pretty tall. Figuring that out the first time was a bit challenging. I think we hit heads a couple of times.”