Joey King and Jacob Elordi: The Way They Were

October 2019

King and Courtney teamed up in February 2019 to announce The Kissing Booth 2 was officially happening. Elordi confirmed in an October 2019 Instagram video that he would reunite with his ex for the follow-up film. “I’m returning as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth sequel,” he revealed.

Later that month, the Ramona and Beezus star explained what it was like to work with the 2 Hearts actor after their split. “Going back, and doing that, and making the sacrifice, obviously, what everyone is thinking about,” she noted on the “Mood With Lauren Elizabeth” podcast. “I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”