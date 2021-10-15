While Jonah Hill has kept his personal life quiet throughout the years in the spotlight, he has notably been linked to several women, whether it was a brief dalliance or a long-term relationship.

“I’ve had to wait out for people to break up so I can go after a girl that I like,” he opened up to Seventeen magazine in June 2010. “If it’s the right person and you really love them and you feel like it’s right and you believe you’re supposed to be together — you can wait it out.”

At the time, Hill was linked to ex Jordan Klein, whom he first met while they were in high school, before they went on to date for three years.

“I have a pretty serious girlfriend so I really don’t think that much about dating anymore,” he told the outlet that June. “I really love her a lot and there’s really nothing she can do to deter me from being with her.”

He later revealed his best dating advice: “I think honestly that you need to look for a really genuine person who is thoughtful — I think that is the most important quality in somebody. And, they also should be sensitive to other people’s feelings besides their own and not super selfish. Really, you just need to click and care about each other equally.”

Following their split, Hill’s romanced the likes of Rita Ora, Alana Haim and former fiancée Gianna Santos before confirming his romance with surfer Sarah Brady in October 2021.

“Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady,” the Don’t Look Up actor captioned a selfie of the pair on the beach via Instagram, alongside a red heart emoji.

Brady, for her part, also shared several loved-up snaps of the happy couple via her social media. In one August 2021 post, she called him her “person,” writing, “Grateful for you each and every day with you @jonahhill.”

Regardless of his romantic status, Hill has previously asserted that his main goal in life is to be content and fulfilled.

“So when you ask me what I do, I’m like, work s—t comes easy to me,” the 22 Jump Street actor told GQ Style in August 2021. “… I want to be happy. I literally want to be happy. That is the mission of my life, that I work hard at.”

Scroll below to see Hill’s past flings and romances through the years: