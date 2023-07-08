Less than one year after Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady split, she spoke out about the end of their relationship and alleged that the actor was emotionally abusive.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan,” Brady — a 25-year-old pro surfer —wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 7, sharing screenshots of multiple text exchanges. “Call me if you need an ear.”

In Brady’s text messages, Hill, 39, allegedly asked her to remove any surfing photos from her Instagram with her “ass in a thong.” After Brady deleted “all the posts,” the You People star seemingly told her it was a “good start” but she doesn’t “seem to get” his point.

“But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” Hill allegedly penned. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Hill for comment.

While Hill has not yet publicly addressed Brady’s allegations, she argued that she had not been wearing a thong but a swimsuit in the first place. Brady further claimed that his comments were made in an attempt to control her. She also noted that she complied with his requests in an attempt to “protect” him from crippling anxiety.

“It’s been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit,” she wrote on Friday. “And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

Hill and Brady took their romance public in August 2021, after he initially slid into her social media DMs. Brady also shared several of those messages on Friday, claiming that he sent her several flirty comments on her surf pics before they got together.

“Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do,” Brady added, claiming that she frequently “took blame” for his actions with their couple’s therapist.

Brady additionally alleged that Hill told her she lacked boundaries when it came to having friendships with other men, which she fervently denied in her social media thread.

Neither the Don’t Look Up star nor Brady have confirmed when they split, but he moved on with Olivia Millar in August 2022. News broke last month that Hill and Millar secretly welcomed their first child.

While Hill and his partner have not further spoken out about parenthood, Brady hoped that they welcomed a baby girl.

“I hope my ex has a daughter, maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist,” Brady wrote. “Because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable. … If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.”

The law school student added: “I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.

Brady concluded that an emotionally abusive partner “doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person” and that it often stems from their own trauma. “At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK,” she said.