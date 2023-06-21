Jessica White is continuing to share her truth about her five-year relationship with Nick Cannon.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” the model, 39, told Page Six in an interview published Tuesday, June 20. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.

White and Cannon, 42, dated on and off from 2015 to 2020. One year after their split, she accused the Wild ‘N Out host of hiding the fact that he was expecting a second child with Brittany Bell while she and Cannon were on a break. Cannon and Bell, 35, announced their pregnancy via Instagram in June 2020, and share a total of three children — Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 8 months.

“[Bell] was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her,” White explained during a January 2021 interview with Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee. “I was living at his house, and she knew that as well.”

Earlier this month, White dropped a lengthy Instagram post about the situation, claiming she didn’t always feel like her “was proud to have me as a partner.” She added: “[I] prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. … Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship.”

White told Page Six that she regrets posting the Instagram message as she should have saved her thoughts on the matter for her upcoming book. However, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star said a chapter on Cannon would be “very short,” noting, “I think if put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long.”

In addition to stating she has no intentions of rekindling her romance with Cannon — who shares a total of 12 children with Bell, Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole and Bre Tiesi — White said she’s excited to find “the right man” and have a baby one day.

“I am putting myself out there,” the former Victoria’s Secret model shared. “Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed … nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”

White concluded that she’s ready to put their past to rest. “I am so tired of talking about Nick — I am done,” she stated to the outlet. “I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t. I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point.”

Cannon, for his part, praised his ex during a recent interview on The Jason Lee Show. “That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” the Masked Singer host said on the show’s May 9 episode.

Us Weekly has reached out to Cannon for comment.