Some hard feelings. Jessica White opened up about the ups and downs of her five-year relationship with Nick Cannon.

The model, 38, took to Instagram ahead of the season 11 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to address the Masked Singer host’s feeling about her joining the MTV reality series. “I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch you off guard,” she wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements.”

White went on to state that she “wanted” their relationship — which was on and off between 2015 and 2020 — to work, adding that she “prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship.”

Noting that she walked away from their romance “with more questions than anything,” the New York native said she wants “the world to know” that she “didn’t always feel good, like [Cannon] was proud to have me as a partner.”

White also stated that those insecurities began long before she dated the Wild ‘N Out host. “I never felt love that was safe even as a kid so no Nick you didn’t cause that pain I had it long before us but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us,” she explained. “I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn’t broken by you I’d like to publicly say that.”

In addition to claiming that she felt as though Cannon put his past exes “on a pedestal,” White dove into one of the rockiest moments in their relationship.

In January 2021, the former Victoria’s Secret model publicly accused Cannon of hiding the fact he and Brittany Bell were expecting their second child together, not long after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2020. White told Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee that she found out about Bells’ pregnancy “on Instagram along with the rest of the world.”

The Perfect Match star went on to allege that state that Bell — who shares kids Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise, 8, with Cannon — was made aware of her miscarriage by the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor. White also said she was “bullied for months with that whole situation,” claiming that fans of Bell accused her of being a “homewrecker.”

In her Instagram post, White said decided to speak out about her and Cannon’s partnership “because I’m going to move on from public shame [that] has been over my life since I was at the top of my game in fashion.”

She continued: “The truth is [Cannon] and I were both beautifully broken when we were children and didn’t know how to love each other. Instead we hurt each other.”

The Zoe Ever After alum’s post comes one month after Cannon — who shares a total of 12 children with Mariah Carey, Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole and Bre Tiesi — said he was “still in love” with White during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

“That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” the Drumline star said on the show’s May 9 episode.