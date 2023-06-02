Party of 3! Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar secretly welcomed their first child after one year of dating.

The 39-year-old Superbad actor’s rep confirmed the exciting news to People on Friday, June 2 — just one day after Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, announced that she tied the knot with longtime partner Bonnie-Chance Roberts.

Hill and Millar first sparked speculation they were expecting in March when photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Chassereesse founder wearing overalls to cover what appeared to be a baby bump and sporting a diamond ring on her left hand while strolling in Santa Monica. The couple were previously seen together at the Hawaii children’s store Kokonut Kids in January.

The pair were first spotted kissing and holding hands on a beach outside of Santa Barbara, California, in August 2022. News of their relationship milestone comes one year after the Moneyball actor denied rumors that he and ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady were engaged.

“The rumors are not true. I’m engaged. But not to my girlfriend,” Hill quipped via Instagram in February 2022. “I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.”

Brady, 25, shared a similar sentiment at the time, choosing a fan-favorite Mandalorian character as her faux fiancé.

“The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my boyfriend,“ she echoed on her own Instagram Story. “I am engaged to Baby Yoda. This may seem like a betrayal but I have chosen a side. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

The former couple went public with their romance during summer 2021. That August, Brady posted two selfies lying on the beach with the Superbad star. “My whole heart 💓,” the surfer captioned the Instagram slideshow, which included a photo of her kissing the actor on the cheek.

The Oscar nominee, for his part, shared his own selfie with the University of California, San Diego alum a month later. “❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady,” he captioned the September 2021 snap.

Neither Hill nor Brady publicly announced their split prior to the Don’t Look Up actor moving on with Millar. Hill’s recent relationship status update marks his second engagement. The Stutz filmmaker previously popped the question to ex-fiancée Gianna Santos in 2019, but the duo split one year later.

“The spark went [out] in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship,” a source explained to Us Weekly in October 2020.

Hill’s dating history also includes relationships with Rita Ora, Alana Haim, Dustin Hoffman’s daughter Ali Hoffman and high school sweetheart Jordan Klein.

In addition to finding romantic love, the You People actor has been open about his journey with self-love and acceptance. In a February 2021 Instagram post, the California native spoke candidly about how shirtless photos of him published by the Daily Mail helped him realize the progress he’d made with accepting his body.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote at the time. “So, the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”