‘Turning Red’ Star Jordan Fisher: A Day in My Life

Joining him for the day! Actor Jordan Fisher stays busy when it comes to balancing upcoming roles and preparing to be a first-time father — and he exclusively invited Us Weekly to see his usual routine.

Fisher, 27, has previously offered a glimpse at his relationship with wife Ellie Woods. After proposing to Woods, 23, in 2019, the Netflix personality gushed about getting to spend the rest of his life with his partner.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating,” Fisher exclusively told Us in June 2019. “And then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person. Ellie’s amazing. She knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning.”

The Turning Red star (who lends his voice to dreamy boy bander Robaire in the Pixar hit) revealed that he knew he would pop the question at the same beach that Woods visits every summer. “That was our first vacation together, right when we started dating, and that’s when I knew them, ‘I’m going to propose to her here. This is the woman I want to be with,’” he recalled at the time.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple postponed their nuptials before having their ceremony at Walt Disney World.

“Thank you to @disneyweddings for helping create our special day and coordinating it safely!” the Work It actor wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “We were elated we got to celebrate with a small group of family in a private, after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom. In keeping true to the theme of 2020, our special moment was outdoors and physically distanced, and lots of masks of course! … At the end of the day, it’s about the MARRIAGE … and we couldn’t be happier to start.”

One year later, the pair took to social media to announce that they were expecting their first child. “And the journey begins,” Fischer and Woods captioned a joint Instagram video in December 2021. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

In the clip, the twosome showed the Alabama native learning for the first time that he was going to be a dad. The social media upload also included Fischer and Woods celebrating with their family and revealing that they were expecting a baby boy.

Scroll below to take a peek at a day in Fischer’s life: