Motions Denied

In September 2021, a judge denied four of Josh’s five motions in the child pornography case, including the motion to suppress statements that the TV personality allegedly made to federal agents during the investigation.

The defense’s motion to dismiss the case entirely was also denied, as was their attempt to suppress photographs taken of their client’s hands and feet at the time of his arrest. The motion to dismiss the indictment because of who was in charge of the Department of Homeland Security at the time was also rejected. The fifth motion, which is tied to suppressing evidence, hasn’t been ruled on by a judge.