Justin Bieber hasn’t always made headlines for positive things like marrying his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), but he’s now owning up to his rough past. The “Sorry” singer penned an emotional Instagram post on Monday, September 2, in which he opened up about his onetime struggle with drug abuse and other personal issues.

“I could not change my mindset,” Justin, 25, explained of his battle with depression. “I am fortunate to have people [in my] life that continue [to] encourage me to keep going.”

Justin went on to note that despite his success in the music industry, which began when he was 13, he was not “fulfilled.” He shared that finding fame at such a young age paired with his parents’ unstable relationship ultimately had a negative impact on him, leading him down the wrong path.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships,” the Grammy winner wrote, adding that by 20 years old he had “made every bad decision” he could have. “I became resentful, disrespectful to women … hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become.”

The “Love Yourself” crooner continued: “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !!”

Justin, who has been vocal about his mental health issues in the past, concluded the post by encouraging his followers to “keep fighting” even when the “odds are against you.”

The Canada native — who wed Hailey, 22, in September 2018 — previously detailed his past struggles during a joint interview with the model published on Vogue’s website in February. That same month, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Justin was “going to several doctors” to help better himself.

“He’s not in rehab,” the insider clarified at the time. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Celebrities including Liam Payne and Khloé Kardashian shared their support for Justin following his candid post on Monday.

Scroll down to read the outpouring of inspiring messages Justin received.