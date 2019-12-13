Returning to the scene. Justin Timberlake took in New Orleans from a familiar looking balcony following his PDA scandal with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

The singer, 38, smiled and waved to people on the street below as he overlooked the city on Wednesday, December 11. He bundled up in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Timberlake found himself in a similar spot in November when he was seen holding hands with Wainwright, 30. The two sat on a balcony at the time in the town where they are filming Palmer.

The actor spoke out about the incident via Instagram earlier this month. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on December 4. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Timberlake went on to express his remorse to wife Jessica Biel and their 4-year-old son, Silas. “This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the Sinner alum, 37, “encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.” However, the couple, who wed in October 2012, are “still united.”

Biel “was very upset and embarrassed by Justin’s behavior and thought it was completely inappropriate,” the insider added.

Timberlake hopes to prove to the actress that the drama was blown out of proportion. “Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” the source noted. “Jessica plans to visit him there. … [They are] planning to go out together.”

Biel has yet to comment on the controversial photos but she returned to social media on Thursday, December 12, sharing a cheery pic with her stylist, hairdresser and makeup artist.

