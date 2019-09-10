For His Sons

He also apologized to his children in his Instagram post. “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example,” he wrote. “I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”