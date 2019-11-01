Karaoke Night

The fun-loving duo spent Valentine’s Day 2019 eating to their hearts’ content and lip-synching to their favorite tunes while on a romantic getaway to Boston. Hours after posting some delicious seafood from Bistro du Midi on Instagram Stories, they showed off their best karaoke skills, with Tartick performing “I Know Him” by Jonathan Groff and Bristowe breaking it down to “Whatta Man” by Salt ‘N’ Pepa. The next day, they headed to the Boston Harbor Hotel for what appeared to be an epic brunch.