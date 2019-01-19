Olivia-Caridi-Kaitlyn-Bristowe-Jason-Tartick-Have-Insane- Chemistry

A glowing endorsement from a fellow Bachelor Nation alum! Olivia Caridi saw Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s connection firsthand, and she’s a believer.

The “Mouthing Off!” host posted a video of Tartick, 30, and Bristowe, 33, cuddling and laughing in an airport on her Instagram Story on Friday, January 18. “My podcast with @kaitlynbristowe and @jason_tartick Part II,” she wrote.

Caridi, 26, pretended to be annoyed by the pair in the clip, which a fan called out. “Wait, but I thought you want to empower women to be happy?” the Instagram user replied. “This doesn’t seem like you’re too happy …”

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of the reality dating series, took the opportunity to defend herself and the new couple. “Girl its a joke,” she responded. “In the podcast we did, they had insane chemistry and we all joked I was a third wheel. Don’t throw stones.”

She added: “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t …”

Earlier this month, Tartick, who fought for Becca Kufrin’s affections on The Bachelorette, revealed that he asked Bristowe out. “She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” he told Entertainment Tonight on January 8. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

The duo made good on their promise, hanging out in Denver days later. However, the former Bachelorette played coy during the Tuesday, January 15, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “Why are we talking like me and him are dating?” she asked. “There is no confirmation.”

Bristowe admitted one day later that she considers Tartick her boyfriend. She also referred to herself as his girlfriend during a visit to Seattle on Thursday, January 17.

The “Off the Vine” host got engaged to Shawn Booth during season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. The two announced their split in November 2018.

