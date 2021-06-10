March 2012

Shayk walked in West’s Fall 2012 show in Paris years before they were romantically linked.

“I have [a] passion for shoes. When I saw Kanye’s white button shoes from his last collection I fell in love with them, they are absolutely amazing. Not to mention, extremely comfortable and very special looking,” she told Popsugar at the time. “Backstage was absolutely crazy! Plenty of amazing clothes and jewelry, sexy shoes and great people. The atmosphere was really cool because every model was so excited to do that show and the team was very professional and friendly.”