Kanye Brings Kim’s Name Into the Mix

When calling out the criticism he received about the shirt, the “Gold Digger” artist invoked the name of his ex-wife. “So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram on October 5. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”

He added: “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”