It’s all in a day for Kate Bock! The model knows how to balance her time, juggling her workload and a healthy dose of self-care.

Bock begins her day with her morning skincare routine. After she washes her face with an oil-free, foaming cleanser, she uses Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum. “It’s a special potion for dry skin,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Just three drops and I’m hydrated all day.”

The Canada native then applies sunscreen — more specifically, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s SPF 50 and Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen. “I use it every day because of the many benefits, including reducing the signs of aging,” she explains.

Bock, who got engaged to NBA player Kevin Love in January, also uses Rodin Oil throughout the day when her skin feels dry. “It smells amazing,” she teases. “It gives my skin a glow, and I keep it in my bag so that I can apply it whenever I want to freshen up.”

Following a breakfast that “gives me energy to start the day,” including an oat milk cappuccino, the Love Kate founder focuses on her business ventures. “I spend my days working on Love Kate projects via Zoom meetings — most recently, coffee meetings as the world opens back up,” she reveals. “This past year, I’ve had the opportunity to develop my business. … I work on everything from branding and design to events and marketing, social media and PR. I’ve also been busy coordinating photo shoots.”

Bock takes a break in the afternoon to exercise. “I like to change up my workouts depending on my moods — it keeps me motivated,” she tells Us, citing long walks with her puppy Vestry and yoga as some of her favorite ways to break a sweat.

The entrepreneur then treats herself to a Pompette hard sparkling water. “It comes in four delicious flavors: rosé hibiscus, cucumber lime, lemon mint and clementine berry,” the company’s chief brand officer says. “During the warm summer nights, I like to relax on our patio and enjoy a glass of Pompette or mix a cocktail.”

Bock finishes off the day as she started it: with a little self-care. She uses Tenoverten beauty products to alleviate dryness caused by frequent hand washing. “I actually curated my own kit, which has hand serum, cream and rose oil,” she tells Us. “After I complete my nightly beauty routine, I apply these products to my hands.”

