June 2013

Upton and Verlander called it quits in mid-2013, and she began dating Maksim Chmerkovskiy soon after. “She’s an amazing person. We have an incredible time together and, you know, I definitely didn’t see that coming and I think neither did she,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro (who is now married to fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd) told Us Weekly at the time. Upton and Chmerkovskiy split that December.