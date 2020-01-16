Pics

Katie Maloney Rings in 33rd Birthday With Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent Amid Kristen Doute Feud

By
Katie-Rings-in-33rd-Birthday-With-Stassi,-Brittany-and-Lala-Amid-Kristen-Feud
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
8
2 / 8

Coming Home

Lala and Katie were born and raised in Utah.

 

Back to top