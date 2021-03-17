Love Lives

Katy Perry Sparks Rumors She Secretly Married Orlando Bloom After Wearing Gold Ring: Pictures

Katy Perry Sparks Rumors She Wed Orlando Bloom
Lady of the Rings

The “Daisies” singer was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger on Tuesday, March 16.

