The Kid Debate

Clarkson revealed in May that she and Blackstock disagreed about expanding their family.

“I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’” she revealed during an interview with Gordon Ramsay after he brought his son Oscar, 14 months, into their Zoom interview for the Kelly Clarkson Show.

The “Catch My Breath” singer reflected on growing up with a single mother in December 2019. “My mama was a single mom. So she had to work. So I just think that the time that she did have, she’d try her damnedest to just be with me and be present,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “We all only have so much time, but as long as that time is valued, I think it’s good.”