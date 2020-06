Their Social Media Activity

Clarkson hasn’t posted a photo with Blackstock since March.

“Quarantine hair don’t care,” she wrote alongside a photo of the producer and their daughter horseback riding. “Daddy’s giving River riding lessons and she loved it.”

While it’s unclear if Clarkson ever followed her now-estranged on the app, she is not currently keeping up with him via Instagram. Blackstock, however, follows Clarkson.