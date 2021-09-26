Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.

The farmhouse-style home had plenty of room for their family with over 10,000 square feet. The exes share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, and Blackstock, 44, is also father to teenagers Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from a previous relationship.

The mansion, which Clarkson bought for $8.5 million, was custom-built in 2018 and features uniquely distinctive wood panels on the exterior as well as black window frames and garage doors.

Inside the house — beyond the tall privacy fence enclosing the property, of course — is a spacious living area. The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan with three kitchen islands, two with black granite countertops and one with a wood surface for casual dining.

The comfy living room features a fireplace and sliding barn doors that open up to a formal sitting area. A sunroom also features a couch and TV, providing plenty of places to kick back and relax. For a more formal affair, there is a separate dining room, which shares a glass wall with a temperature-controlled wine room.

There is plenty to keep residents busy with at Clarkson’s former California farmhouse. There is a home theater, game room and fitness center. Just in case the main house is feeling crowded, a two-story guest house sits on the property with two bedrooms and a full kitchen.

The large backyard is secluded with trees and fences to maintain privacy. The lawn gives kids plenty of space to run around, but a glass fence around the pool and barbecue area keeps any little ones from jumping in without supervision. The outdoor area includes a full kitchen, complete with wood burning pizza oven and two islands, as well as a lounge area, pool and hot tub.

Clarkson’s house was listed by Chris Corkum and Linda Brende of Compass and the buyer was represented by Craig Knizek at The Agency.

She’d been trying to sell the house since filing for divorce last year. The Texas native, who is now legally-single, listed the property at nearly $10 million in summer 2020, but she ultimately ended up selling for a little less than what she paid for the property.

The “Miss Independent” singer has been making a lot of real estate deals in recent months. She sold her 20,000-square-foot Nashville mansion for $6.3 million after the property spent four years on the market, Architectural Digest reports.

She also bought a significantly smaller house in Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $5.445 million in June. The latest purchase is only about 5,000 square feet, but the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has plenty of room for the single mom and her kids.

The singer would like to get rid of her Montana properties as well. In her divorce documents, Clarkson called the ranch a “financial burden,” but Blackstock testified that he wanted to leave the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher.

While Clarkson won the ranch, Blackstock must pay to maintain the ranch. The court docs, obtained by Us Weekly in August, added that if Blackstock fails to pay the $81,000 in maintenance costs each month, the Kelly Clarkson Show host can file another motion to sell.

See photos of the L.A. house Clarkson just sold below: