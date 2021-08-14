She’s Miss Independent and living her best life! Amid Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, she enjoyed a weekend trip with her friends in Las Vegas.

Sharing several snaps via Instagram on Friday, August 13, the “Since U Been Gone” crooner, 39, has been having fun with a pair of her close friends.

“Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait… I dare you to have a better time than me right now 😜,” the talk show host captioned a masked selfie of the three women.

In the pic, Clarkson and her two pals sported fabric face masks, oversized sunglasses and ponytails as they played a round of Top Golf.

Later, the trio traded their athletic wear for dressy looks to attend George Strait’s “Strait to Vegas” concert at the T-Mobile Arena, with the Voice mentor even proclaiming him the reigning “king of country music” via her Instagram.

The “Piece by Piece” singer’s fun-filled vacation came two days after she reportedly won her Montana property — where Blackstock, 44, is currently living — in her ongoing divorce, TMZ first reported.

In documents previously filed on August 9, the Grammy winner stated that she hoped to sell the ranch, which she described as a “financial burden.” However, her request was denied at the time.

Blackstock testified in court at the time that he was currently living and working on the property. The talent manager also noted during the proceedings that he sought to leave the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher. Blackstock requested an order that stated he would pay for the land’s maintenance costs, but if he failed to do so, the “Miss Independent” singer can file another motion to sell the property.

Since her split from Blackstock, Clarkson is ready to find love again, a source exclusively confirmed in the latest issue of Us Weekly on Thursday, August 12.

“She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks,” the insider revealed.

While she has put potential dates on pause until the proceedings are finalized, the source told Us that the American Idol alum has enlisted The Voice costar Blake Shelton — who’s managed by Blackstock — to help her find a suitor. “She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business,” the source noted.

Clarkson and the Texas native wed in 2013 and share two children — River, 7, and Remington, 5 — before she filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Us confirmed at the time.

Scroll below to see pics from Clarkson’s weekend getaway: