Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd threw shade at costar Shannon Beador at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 42nd birthday party on Saturday, December 7.

The Bravo star joked about an incident that happened earlier this year when Dodd, 44, hit Beador, 55, on the head with a mallet while she was wearing a metal bowl as they visited a relaxation retreat in Arizona.

Dodd shared videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her balancing a bowl on her head alongside Windham-Burke while her pal Elizabeth Lyn Vargas hit them both.

“That hurt!” she exclaimed as someone asked if she had a concussion.

She also posted a photo with the birthday girl and costar Emily Simpson and wrote, “Happy Birthday @braunwynwindhamburke what an awesome party 🎈 and thanks at @elizabethlynvargas for hitting me on the head and causing blurry vision!!”

“Cheers to bad choices!” Windham-Burke commented on the post along with a laughing-crying emoji and kiss emoji.

“Are you not cool with Shannon anymore??” a fan asked the newest housewife, while another commented that it was “not cool” to poke fun at their costar.

Meghan King Edmonds was also in attendance at the celebration, which featured pole dancers and casino games, but Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were not. Windham-Burke, who shared a sexy topless pic of herself ahead of the festivities, told a fan in a comment that Judge, 52, was unable to attend because “she had a big family party.”

Dodd spoke to Us Weekly in August about her drama with her fellow Housewives and said she was “sad” to have fallen out with Beador.

“Shannon and I were really close. And we did a lot of stuff off camera. She lived near me. Our kids are the same age. We talked on the phone all the time,” she explained. “I never did anything to Shannon. … She’s so far up Tamra’s ass that she just wants to be — she’s scared of Tamra. I think, like, she’s got Stockholm Syndrome.”

But things between them got even worse after the mallet incident. In a second incident, Dodd tugged her former friend’s hair and told her that she shouldn’t be wearing hair extensions at her age. Beador later said on the RHOC After Show that Dodd should “stop touching” her.

“Apparently I not only smashed Shannon in the head with a 15 pound hammer to the point of a concussion and temporary one eye blindness, but this is how she retold me ‘tugging her hair,’” she tweeted at the end of November alongside a gif of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Danielle Staub pulling off Margaret Josephs’ extensions.

“I was not a fan of Shannon’s hair (or Shannon period) at the time but I didn’t mean to make it sound like it applied for all women,” she added. “I was moreso just fed up with her constant poking and scheming on and off camera. Wear what makes you feel beautiful ladies.”

Scroll down for pics from Windham-Burke’s birthday party.