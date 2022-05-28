May 2022

Weeks after Kelly announced she is expecting her first child, she opened up about her latest sobriety milestone.

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” Kelly wrote via Instagram, revealing she has been sober for one year. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”