September 2019

Kevin survived a car crash but suffered severe back injuries on September 1, 2019, when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and ended up in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. As she headed to the hospital to visit her husband, Eniko told TMZ the actor, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, was “going to be just fine.”