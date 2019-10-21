Kardashian Family Celebrates Kim’s 39th Birthday With Intimate Dinner

Festivities fit for a reality queen! Kim Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday in style over the weekend, taking a girls trip with her sisters to the family’s mansion in La Quinta, California.

An Instagram Story posted by Kylie Jenner on Sunday, October 20, showed a dining table decorated with balloons, confetti and letters reading “HAPPY KIM DAY,” with the Destiny’s Child track “Birthday” accompanying the clip.

Jenner, 22, also helped Kardashian get gussied up for the family’s party. “For my birthday, I have a special makeup artist today,” Kim said in an Instagram video on Saturday, October 19, as her younger sis applied a powder blush to the KKW Beauty founder’s cheeks.

On Kardashian’s actual birthday on Monday, October 21, her family members lavished her with loving messages on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!” Kris Jenner wrote. “You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love.”

The momager, 63, continued: “You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others. You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever 🥰🙏❤️ Mommy xoxo #HappyBirthdayKim.”

Kardashian has had other reasons to celebrate lately. She and Kanye West renewed their vows after five years of marriage on May 24, as viewers saw on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the first lines of her vows, she praised the rapper, with whom she shares children North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months. “You are my husband,” she told West, 42. “You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”

