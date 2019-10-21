Kardashians Kardashian Family Celebrates Kim’s 39th Birthday With Intimate Dinner By Dan Clarendon 2 hours ago Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 5 6 / 5 Birthday Throwbacks “Happy birthday sister!” Kendall Jenner wrote on Monday, uploading old family photos of her and Kim. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News